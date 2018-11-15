BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s state news agency and a war monitor say airstrikes on an area controlled by the Islamic State group have killed at least 18 people.
SANA news agency says Thursday’s airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition on IS-held parts of the eastern province of Deir el-Zour killed 23 and wounded many others.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the airstrikes killed 18, including 12 children and teenagers.
U.S.-backed fighters of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have been trying to take the IS-held pocket since Sept. 10 under the cover of airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- In Malibu, Woolsey Fire claims celebrities' homes
- France strikes back against Trump, emphasizing a lack of 'common decency'
- Guard troops search for more wildfire victims; 56 dead WATCH
- Shot in the neck at 17, this is the trauma surgeon now leading doctors against gun violence and NRA
- Police think Alexa may have witnessed a double slaying — now they want Amazon to turn her over
The area is home to some 15,000 people including hundreds of IS fighters.