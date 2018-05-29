ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A media outlet reports an Arizona man has been sentenced to three days in jail after deputies say he falsely told guests at a Walt Disney World resort there was an active shooter on the property as part of a YouTube stunt.
Orlando television station WKMG reports that authorities found 22-year-old Dillion Burch was telling that lie to guests at the Contemporary Resort so he could get their reactions for his YouTube channel.
Online court records show that Burch was facing disturbing the peace and disorderly intoxication records.
The television station says Burch pleaded no contest to the charges Tuesday and drew the three-day sentence.
No attorney was listed for him.