ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A new report says more than 200 waterways across New York were impacted last year by billions of gallons of untreated sewage and stormwater.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli (dee-NAP’-oh-lee) says in a report released Thursday that the health of New Yorkers and their environment suffers when untreated wastewater spills into rivers, streams and coastal areas.

The Democrat says his agency’s report found continued problems with combined sewer overflows, which occur when municipal systems get overwhelmed and discharge wastewater directly into waterways.

State auditors found there were 1,900 overflow spills in the state fiscal year 2016-2017, with most of them making contact or having the potential to make contact with a waterway.

DiNapoli says state and local officials must keep addressing aging infrastructure issues through continued funding and better planning.