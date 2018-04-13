ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal wildlife managers say two endangered Mexican gray wolves have died, bringing the total of dead in the last few months to four.
The animals were found dead in New Mexico in March. Authorities did not release any details about the circumstances or where the wolves were found but confirmed their deaths are under investigation.
The deaths come after two of the animals were discovered dead in Arizona in February. They were the first to be reported this year.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials had those carcasses sent to a lab in Oregon for examination.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- When it comes to longevity, night owls are in trouble, study warns
- Ohio teen makes frantic 911 calls as he is crushed to death in minivan
- Former synthetic marijuana user shares his cautionary tale
- What you don’t know about how Facebook uses your data VIEW
- Chagall stolen in 1988 New York heist turns up after aging criminal wants to clear his conscience
Efforts to reintroduce the endangered wolves in Arizona and New Mexico have been ongoing for two decades.