BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A replacement has been named for a top Idaho wildlife official who resigned following outrage over a photo of him posing with a baboon family he killed during a hunting trip to Africa.

Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter on Thursday announced the appointment of Tim Murphy to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission.

Murphy is the former Idaho director of the Bureau of Land Management. Before that he was the director of Fire and Aviation at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise.

Murphy says that hunting, fishing, trapping and other wildlife-based recreation are key components to life in Idaho.

His appointment must be confirmed by the Idaho Senate.

Murphy replaces Blake Fischer, who resigned last month at Otter’s request.