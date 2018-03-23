PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — A former state representative has been chosen the new chief administrative officer in Jefferson County after the former executive resigned when it was revealed he had received $100,000 in bribes.

The county’s Quorum Court on Thursday selected 82-year-old Booker Clemons as the new county judge.

Clemons is retired from the University of Arkansas’ Cooperative Extension Service and served in the state House from 2001-2007.

He replaces Henry “Hank” Wilkins IV, who resigned Monday after a federal prosecutor said in court that he had admitted to accepting bribes from indicted lobbyist Milton Russell Cranford.

The prosecutor said Wilkins took the bribes while he was a state representative from 2011-2015. Wilkins has not been charged.

Clemons will serve until Dec. 31.