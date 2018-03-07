Share story

By
The Associated Press

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico woman has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for hitting a pedestrian while driving drunk and leading police on a slow-speed pursuit through the streets of Texico.

Prosecutors say Amanda Sotelo was sentenced this week for aggravated battery and a felony DWI charge. She also will have to serve an additional 2½ years of supervised probation for misdemeanor charges.

A jury convicted Sotelo on all counts in February.

The charges stem from 2015 when she ran over a woman who was looking for her dog. Following a police pursuit later that day, officers determined she was under the influence of alcohol but she refused testing.

Authorities say Sotelo had three previous DWI convictions and is currently awaiting trial for another DWI case.

