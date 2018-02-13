MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Officials say no decisions have yet been made about repairs to one of Indiana’s historic high school gymnasiums more than three months after it was badly damaged by a severe storm.

Strong winds from a Nov. 5 storm punched a hole into the 90-year-old Muncie Fieldhouse’s roof, causing extensive water damage. The (Muncie) Star Press reports the wood basketball court has been removed, with a scaffolding and tarp system in place.

Muncie Central High School’s basketball games have been moved to Southside Middle School and repair decisions have been slowed as a state-appointment emergency manager has taken over the financially troubled school district.

Emergency manager Steve Edwards says district officials met with its insurance company last week about repairs, but a full building analysis is needed.

