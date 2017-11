CRAWFORD, Neb. (AP) — Federal officials say repair work will force closure of the road across Box Butte Dam in northwest Nebraska.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation says the road will be closed Monday and is not expected to reopen until Nov. 1 next year. The bureau says the closure won’t affect access to campgrounds at Box Butte Reservoir State Recreation Area.

Contact Nik Johanson at 308-345-1032 or visit the bureau’s website for more information.