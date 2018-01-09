BERLIN, Vt. (AP) — Vermont U.S. Rep. Peter Welch continues to push for the removal of ethanol from gasoline.

The Times Argus reports the Democrat embarked on a 30-mile snowmobile trip around Barre and Berlin with the Vermont association of Snow Travelers on Monday to demonstrate the impacts of ethanol-infused gasoline. Welch says ethanol damages small engines on vehicles like snow machines.

Current law mandates that 10 percent of each gallon of gasoline must contain ethanol.

Welch says ethanol was introduced with the intention of offering a clean fuel, but it hasn’t worked. Welch says the mandate has resulted in higher food prices, overplanting and deforesting.

Welch is co-sponsor of a bill that would end the ethanol mandate. He says he is working with opponents of the bill to find a compromise.

___

Information from: The Times Argus, http://www.timesargus.com/