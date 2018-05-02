MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont leaders gathered this week in Montpelier to celebrate the groundbreaking of an affordable housing project in the capital city’s French Block.

The Times Argus reports Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch was joined Tuesday by Mayor Anne Watson and representatives from nonprofit organizations.

The $6.1 million affordable housing complex will house 18 units. Leahy says the project will help families looking for stability.

Leahy also announced that the state will receive over $16 million in funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the nonprofit NeighborWorks America. The package includes grants for community development and affordable housing.

Construction on the French Block project is expected to be finished in December.

___

Information from: The Times Argus, http://www.timesargus.com/