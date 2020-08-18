Freshman Rep. Ross Spano, R-Fla., who is facing a Justice Department investigation over alleged 2018 campaign finance violations, was ousted in the GOP primary Tuesday by a candidate who secured the endorsement of one of Spano’s well-known congressional colleagues.

Scott Franklin was projected to win the GOP nomination in the 15th Congressional District encompassing Lakeland and the Tampa suburbs, according to The Associated Press. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., an ally of President Donald Trump, had endorsed Franklin, warning that an incumbent dogged by ethics woes could cost the GOP the seat.

“If Scott Franklin is not the Republican nominee, I do not believe that Ross Spano can win a general election,” Gaetz said at a town hall, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “I think he will lose and that will help Nancy Pelosi and it would just be so sickening to me to have to go two more years with Nancy Pelosi as speaker. I don’t want to stare at her face for one more second up there.”

The Justice Department has been investigating Spano over loans he made to his 2018 campaign, according to the House Ethics Committee, which disclosed the criminal probe in a November 2019 statement.

He had initially claimed that the nearly $175,000 he loaned his campaign came from personal funds, but it later turned out that he had received $180,000 in loans from friends. Spano has denied any wrongdoing.

Spano, 54, served six years in the Florida state House before winning the open seat in 2018 with the endorsement of Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. The scandal broke into the open shortly after he won the seat by a closer-than-expected six-point margin in a mixed year for Florida Democrats that saw them lose a Senate seat but pick up two House seats in South Florida.

Franklin, 55, served in the Navy, is a member of the Lakeland City Commission and a managing partner in an insurance company. His campaign against Spano went beyond a focus on the scandal, accusing Spano of being insufficiently conservative, and attacking him in one ad for “voting against funding President Trump’s border wall.”

Democrats, eager at the chance to challenge a weakened Spano, face a tougher challenge against a fresh nominee. They were on track to nominate Alan Cohn, a TV journalist who ran and lost in the district in 2014, a brutal year for his party.

But Cohn was running a better-organized campaign this time, raising nearly $600,000 ahead of the primary — already more than he raised through the entire 2014 race. According to the Federal Election Commission, he and Franklin were both set to end the primary with a bit more than $100,000 on hand.

Spano is the eighth House incumbent to lose a primary this year, the highest number of defeats in a non-redistricting year since 1974.