WASHINGTON – Rep. Bradley Schneider, D-Ill., said Tuesday that he has decided against introducing a resolution to censure Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, citing the Georgia Republican’s apology for comparing coronavirus face-mask policies to the Nazi practice of labeling Jews with Star of David badges.

Schneider had sharply criticized Greene over her remarks, including in a tweet Monday morning in which he said Greene had “dishonored the millions of lives lost” during World War II and the Holocaust.

But in a statement Tuesday night, Schneider said he was “pleasantly surprised” to learn that Greene had visited the Holocaust Museum and apologized for her remarks. Schneider, who is one of the museum’s trustees, said he appreciated that after her visit, Greene “understood the harm of her comparison.”

“In light of her apology, I am electing not to go forward at this time with introducing a resolution of censure,” Schneider said.

In an interview and in tweets last month, Greene repeatedly used Holocaust comparisons to criticize face-mask mandates that have been enacted amid the coronavirus pandemic. Her remarks prompted a swift denunciation by the top congressional leaders in both parties and the American Jewish Congress, among others.

Although Greene on Monday acknowledged she had made a mistake in comparing coronavirus mask mandates to the Holocaust, she declined to walk back other controversial statements she has made, including one in which she compared the Democratic Party to Hitler’s party, the National Socialist German Workers’ Party.

Advertising

Schneider did not mention those comments in his statement Tuesday night. He did note that when he heard Greene repeatedly compare coronavirus restrictions to the Holocaust, he “never expected a retraction or an apology.”

“After all, Rep. Greene has a long history of unapologetically inflammatory and dangerous rhetoric,” Schneider said.

He added: “Words matter, but so do actions. By speaking up, we were hopefully able to inspire Rep. Greene to reconsider her remarks in the context of the singular horrors of the Holocaust.”