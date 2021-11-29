Rep. Ronny Jackson , R-Texas, says omicron is just the latest deep state plot to distract America.

The former White House physician claimed the worrisome variant is a hoax that Democrats will use to impose new COVID-19 mail-in ballot rules.

“Here comes the MEV — the Midterm Election Variant! They NEED a reason to push unsolicited nationwide mail-in ballots,” Jackson, who holds a medical degree, tweeted.

“Democrats will do anything to CHEAT during an election — but we’re not going to let them!” Jackson added.

Jackson, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, was effectively spewing the latest version of the right-wing conspiracy theory that holds virtually any action taken by President Joe Biden or his public health officials is designed to help their electoral prospects.

Fox News host Pete Hegseth said much the same thing over the weekend predicting that a new variant would appear just before every American midterm and presidential election.

“Count on a variant about every October, every two years,” Hegseth said on national TV, holding a mock phone to his ear to dramatize the supposed hoax. “We’re gonna need a new variant here.”

