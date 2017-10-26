SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mia Love’s bid for re-election next year has support from Mitt Romney and Jon M. Huntsman Sr. who are among the people leading her fundraising effort.

The Deseret News reports that the Utah Republican’s finance committee also includes several corporate executives as co-chairmen and members, and it comes as Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams announced last week that he is going to run for the 4th District seat.

The twice-elected Democrat is the mayor of the county that makes up most of the congressional district, which Love has held since 2014.

Love’s campaign manager Dave Hansen says this is the first time she has had a formal finance committee, but its co-chairmen and members have all supported her past campaigns.

