Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on Sunday said she was wrong to have opposed same-sex marriage, a position that once caused a rift in her famous political family.

“I was wrong. I was wrong,” Cheney told “60 Minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl in an interview that aired Sunday, after Stahl asked how Cheney would defend condemning same-sex marriage in 2013, despite her sister being married to a woman and despite her father, former vice president Richard B. Cheney, coming out in support of same-sex marriage at the time.

“I love my sister very much. I love her family very much, and I was wrong,” Liz Cheney added, appearing emotional. “It’s a very personal issue and very personal for my family. I believe my dad was right, and my sister and I have had that conversation.”

Cheney said she and her sister, Mary Cheney, have since reconciled.

Mary Cheney – Liz Cheney’s younger sister, who is a lesbian and married her partner in 2012 – went public when Liz Cheney campaigned against same-sex marriage, saying of her sister’s position then: “You’re just wrong.” Their parents tried to referee the fight, but tension remained long after Liz Cheney abandoned her campaign.

“I love my sister and I’m not going to say any more about it because of my, just my respect for her. My views on it are clear,” Liz Cheney said in 2016.

Her views on LGBTQ rights have since evolved dramatically. In her “60 Minutes” interview Sunday, Cheney spoke out about also wanting to ensure that transgender people feel safe.

“This is an issue that we have to recognize, you know, as human beings – that we need to work against discrimination of all kinds in our country, in our state,” Cheney said. “We were at an event a few nights ago and there was a young woman who said she doesn’t feel safe sometimes, because she’s transgender, and nobody should feel unsafe. Freedom means freedom for everybody.”

The Washington Post’s Paul Kane contributed to this report.