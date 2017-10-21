BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III is traveling to Flint, Michigan, to learn about the city’s water crisis.

The Massachusetts congressman will begin Saturday joining fellow Democrat, Congressman Dan Kildee of Michigan, at a meeting with the Community Foundation of Greater Flint to receive an update on recovery efforts.

The two will then do a walking tour of the Flint Farmers’ Market to discuss the need for Flint residents to have access to healthy foods and affordable health care.

The visit comes a day after Kennedy traveled to Cleveland, Ohio, Friday to visit Magnolia Clubhouse, which offers a community-based approach to behavioral health care.

On Thursday, Kennedy was in Taylor, Michigan, joining Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell at an assembly on youth opioid education and prevention.

The event included 500 ninth graders.