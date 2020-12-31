Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., announced the death of his 25-year-old son in a statement Thursday evening, saying his family was “devastated” by the loss.

His son, Thomas Bloom Raskin, was a second-year student at Harvard Law School — where both his parents earned law degrees — and was a graduate of Amherst College.

The cause or circumstances of his death were not immediately clear, and a spokeswoman for Raskin could not immediately be reached Thursday evening.

“Tommy was pure magic. His brilliance and compassion knew no bounds,” Raskin and his wife, Sarah Bloom Raskin, said of their son. “He passionately loved his family, friends, and animals, and was devoted to the cause of the global poor. We are devastated and demolished to be without him.”

Tommy Bloom Raskin is also survived by two sisters, Hannah and Tabitha, along with two grandparents, Lynn Raskin and Arlene Bloom. The Raskin family lives in Takoma Park, Md.

Raskin’s office said in a statement that the congressman and his family were grateful for the support from constituents, friends and neighbors but asked everyone to “observe strict COVID-19 protocols during this time of grief.”

Raskin’s colleagues offered an outpouring of condolences as the news circulated Thursday evening.

“Jamie, Team Maryland is wrapping you and your family in prayers and support during this unimaginable time,” Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, a Democrat, wrote to his fellow Maryland congressman on Twitter. “We share in your heartbreak. May God comfort you.”

“Heartbroken to hear about the Raskin family’s loss,” Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., wrote on Twitter. “Our thoughts and best wishes are with you and your family, @RepRaskin. What a terrible tragedy.”

Maryland Del. David Moon, D-Montgomery, who was the campaign manager for Raskin’s first run for the state Senate in 2006, said he “watched Tommy grow over the years & bring light to others. He’ll be sorely missed.”

Raskin, a constitutional law professor, was reelected to his third term in the House in November. He serves on the House Oversight and Judiciary committees, where he played an outsized role in President Trump’s impeachment. He taught law at American University Washington College of law in addition to serving as a state senator.