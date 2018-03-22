BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Congressman Kevin Cramer’s son, who had been suffering from failing liver and kidneys, has died at a Minnesota hospital.

Cramer spokesman Tim Rasmussen says Cramer’s 35-year-old son, Isaac Cramer, died Thursday morning at the Mayo Clinic. He would not confirm the cause of death.

Cramer told The Associated Press earlier that his son was being evaluated by a “transplant team.”

Cramer says in a Facebook post that he and his wife, Kris, were with their son when he died. The couple had not publicly disclosed the cause of Isaac Cramer’s illness but the congressman said in his Facebook post that his son now “feels no anxiety or urging for alcohol.”

Cramer recently launched his campaign for U.S. Senate, where he is hoping to unseat Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.