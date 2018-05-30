NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Diane Black is linking violent movies and pornography to school shootings, and she blames mental illness and “deterioration of the family,” not guns.

Speaking to ministers last week, the Tennessee gubernatorial candidate cited pornography’s availability, saying it’s on the grocery store shelf “without parental guidance.” She said she thinks that’s a big part of the “root cause” that we see so many young people with mental illness “caught in these places.”

Black said she’s sensitized to “blow ’em up” movies because she didn’t see them growing up, but they don’t even make her 15- and 16-year-old grandchildren go “ooh.”

The Huffington Post released audio of Black’s comments.

Campaign spokesman Chris Hartline says Black cited easy access to pornography as an example of the breakdown in family values.