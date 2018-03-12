CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Diane Black and her husband have donated $250,000 to help build a new Charles H. Coolidge Medal of Honor Heritage Center in Chattanooga.

According to a news release from the center, the contribution by the congresswoman and Dr. David Black comes as the center seeks to raise $6 million for a new facility at the former Visitors Center building in the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza.

The donation comes after the center raised almost $1.3 million in the first phase of its fundraising campaign.

The center is slated to open in 2020. It will be a 19,000-square-foot facility to pay tribute to the 32 Medal of Honor recipients from Tennessee.

Black is running for governor of Tennessee alongside three other leading Republicans and two main Democrats.