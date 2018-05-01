FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Joseph P Kennedy III is pushing President Donald Trump to intervene in keeping manufacturing jobs in southeast Massachusetts.

The Boston Herald reports the young representative is demanding Philips Lighting keep more than 100 jobs in Fall River instead of moving them to Mexico in a co-signed letter to the company.

The message accuses the company of using the Trump tax cuts to reward shareholders instead of keeping manufacturing jobs in-state. Philips recently announced it intends to shutter its Fall River factory at the end of the year in order to remain competitive with other companies, and move the jobs to Monterrey, Mexico.

Kennedy slammed Trump for not supporting factory workers and touting his tax reforms, saying that if they’re something Trump and his colleagues are “so proud of, they should be standing behind us today — I don’t see them.”

___

Information from: Boston Herald, http://www.bostonherald.com