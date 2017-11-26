PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Exits will soon be getting new numbers on Interstate 295 in Rhode Island.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation says that the entire I-295 corridor from Warwick through Cumberland will get new signs as part of a highway renumbering program required by the federal government. Work is set to begin during the week starting Monday, and is expected to last two weeks.

RIDOT says old exits 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 will be changed in the first week, while old exits 1, 2 and 4 will be renumbered in the second week.

The new exit numbers will correspond to mile markers. Exit 3 will not change because it’s located at Mile Marker 3.

RIDOT says electronic mapping and GPS companies have been told of the change.