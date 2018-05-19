HONOLULU (AP) — An electric scooter rental company has temporarily suspended operations in Honolulu after city officials determined the scooters to be mopeds that can’t be parked on sidewalks.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the Honolulu Department of the Corporation Counsel notified the company Lime on Thursday that penalties can be imposed for each violation of a state law prohibiting parking that creates hazardous conditions or public nuisances.

The company had placed the scooters on Honolulu-area sidewalks for people to rent through a smartphone app.

Police impounded 96 scooters after complaints of obstructed sidewalks or scooters left on private property.

Company officials say the service will be suspended while they review the relevant code and examine the next steps. Officials say they hope to work with city leaders to form a new regulatory framework.

___

