ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The longtime former leader of a champion Pennsylvania-based drum and bugle corps has been charged with sexually assaulting two women.
Sixty-two-year-old George Hopkins was charged Tuesday with two counts of sexual assault. His attorney, Tom Bergstrom, says Hopkins “absolutely, unquestionably” denies the accusations.
The Mechanicsburg man led The Cadets to renown and a slew of national and world championships. He resigned from the Allentown-based group after Philly.com reported in April that nine women had accused him of sexual harassment or abuse.
The criminal charges allege that Hopkins sexually assaulted an employee of Youth Education in the Arts, the nonprofit that runs The Cadets, in 2008. A second woman alleges he assaulted her in 2010. Both alleged assaults took place at his Allentown home.
