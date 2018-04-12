SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The $15 million renovation of the Illinois Executive Mansion is continuing as its July reopening approaches.

The State Journal-Register reports that the governor’s residence has been undergoing renovations for the past year after decades of neglect. Improvements include making the facility accessible for those with disabilities, adding a kitchen to the private residence and installing new flooring and paint.

Illinois Executive Mansion Association officials say the renovation also aims to illustrate more of the building’s 162-year history. The mansion will feature exhibits about the World Columbian Exposition in Chicago, life during the Civil War and the children who have lived in the mansion.

The association had raised nearly $14 million for the renovation by April 2017.

The mansion is expected reopen to the public on July 14.

___

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com