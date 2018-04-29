KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (AP) — Renovations to the nearly 50-year-old visitor center at the Wright Brothers National Memorial in the Outer Banks could be done by fall.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the renovation at the memorial to the pioneers of flight could be finished by late 2018 after some delays. The building in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, is listed as a National Historic Landmark.

The center, which is nearly 10,000 square feet, closed in 2016 for upgrades and modernization of exhibits. It was expected to reopen by the spring.

Dave Hallac is a National Parks Service superintendent who oversees the memorial. He says work will take until the fall.

A modular building has served as a temporary visitor center. The monument and outdoor exhibits including a replica hangar remain open to the public.

Hallac said the new visitor center will have a wow-factor.