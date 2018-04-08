PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A renovated apartment building designed to house dozens of disabled and homeless people has opened in Providence.
Officials and housing advocates attended a ribbon cutting last week for the new Dean Street Studios, formerly the Advent Apartments.
About $9 million was spent to rehab the building, which has 51 units and will offer on-site behavioral health services from the Kent Center for Human and Organizational Development.
Improvements to the building including energy efficient upgrades, structural repairs and a new roof.
