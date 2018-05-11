RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 30-year-old Reno woman has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for child abuse that left a toddler in her care with permanent brain damage.

Washoe County District Judge Egan Walker said at Wednesday’s sentencing that La Shae Gallon will have to serve eight years before she’s considered for parole.

Gallon was convicted of child abuse or neglect with substantial bodily or mental harm in connection with the December 2015 incident.

Police say she was taking care of four of her romantic partner’s children when she claimed a 23-month-old boy fell from a crib onto a carpeted floor. She took the boy to the hospital the next day when he appeared to suffer a seizure.

Medical tests revealed he had a serious brain bleed resulting from a serious car accident, not a fall from the crib.