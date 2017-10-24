RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 21-year-old woman is accused of backing into a Reno police officer and trying to hit two police cruisers and a motorcycle cop during a high-speed chase that ended in her arrest on multiple charges.

Police say Lanayah Happy fled when an officer heard a disturbance at a south Reno apartment complex coming from a car with the wrong license plates at 2 p.m. Monday.

The first officer who tried to apprehend her suffered minor injuries to his leg when she backed into him. She also crashed into an SUV. She was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and booked on suspicion of battery and assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, obstructing and resisting arrest and suspicion of DUI.

It’s not clear if she has a lawyer. Her initial court appearance is pending.