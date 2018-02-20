RENO, Nev. (AP) — A suspect in a fatal shooting in Reno last summer has been arrested in Arizona and returned to Nevada to face criminal charges.
Reno Police Sgt. KC Myers said Tuesday 27-year-old Dontay Sevier has been in custody in Tempe since September.
U.S. marshals recently served him with an arrest warrant in connection with the death of 26-year-old Vidal Smith and transported him to the Washoe County Jail in Reno where he was being held without bail Tuesday on an open murder charge.
Smith was found dead of any apparent shotgun wound lying in a downtown street on Aug. 31, 2017.
It’s not clear if Sevier has a lawyer or will be appointed one at his initial court appearance scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.