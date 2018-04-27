RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 47-year-old Reno man has pleaded guilty to using more than stolen identities to create more than 8,000 fraudulent online accounts and bilk victims out of $3.5 million.
Kenneth Gibson pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in Reno to one count each of wire fraud, mail fraud, aggravated identity theft and filing a false tax return.
Federal prosecutors say he admitted failing to report more than $1 million in taxable income he received through the fraud scheme in 2013.
They say he used the stolen identities to open unauthorized prepaid cards, credit and bank accounts. He then used the accounts to send approximately $3.5 million to himself through checks and electronic transactions at about 500 accounts under his control.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'The real Bill Cosby': Comedian convicted of sexual assault VIEW
- Mormon church kicks out man who supervised young women
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Britain's new prince is first Louis in more than a century
He faces a maximum of more than 40 years in prison at his sentencing scheduled July 30.