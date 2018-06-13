RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Reno man faces up to 15 years in prison after being convicted of driving under the influence for the second time in five years.

The Washoe County district attorney said Wednesday 36-year-old Jessie Lovell was found guilty on Friday of one count of driving under the influence of alcohol with a prior felony DUI.

Sparks police arrested Lovell in February after stopping him for an obscured license plate and noticing signs of impairment during a field sobriety test.

Prosecutors say tests later showed his blood alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit.

Lovell earlier served prison time for a felony DUI conviction in 2013.