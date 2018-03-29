RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 29-year-old Reno man has been arrested after sheriff’s deputies say he led multiple police agencies on a high-speed chase for more than 100 miles (160 kilometers).
Brian Stevens was being held in the Washoe County Jail without bail Thursday on multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon, reckless driving and endangering others while disobeying a peace officer.
Sheriff’s spokesman Bob Harmon says the chase reached speeds of 110 mph (177 kph) and Stevens tried to run a deputy off the road before he was apprehended Tuesday night near Gerlach.
Harmon says the incident began when the Nevada Highway Patrol received a call from a motorist who was being chased by an unknown driver for unknown reasons near Sutcliffe before fleeing toward the Sparks area.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- 'Emoluments' suit against Trump is allowed to proceed
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Atlanta hobbled by major cyberattack that mayor calls ‘a hostage situation’
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
It’s not clear if Stevens has a lawyer or will be appointed one.