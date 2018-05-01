RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Reno attorney has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for tax evasion.

A jury convicted Delmar Hardy in U.S. District Court in September of falsifying his individual tax returns for three tax years ending in 2010.

U.S. prosecutors say Hardy failed to report $400,000 in cash income received by his law practice from 2008-2010. They say he also failed to report cash receipts dating back to at least 1999, resulting in a total tax loss of more than $250,000.

In addition to a 25-month prison sentence, U.S. District Judge Miranda Du ordered Hardy on Monday to pay a $10,000 fine and placed under supervision for a year following his release from prison.