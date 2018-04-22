RENO, Nev. (AP) — State health officials in Nevada have authorized a ski resort to provide its own advanced medical care for emergencies on the mountain.

The Nevada Department of Health Emergency Medical Services Division recently approved the advanced life support care at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe located between Reno and Lake Tahoe.

The Reno Gazette Journal reported earlier this month that it’s the first time an entity that’s not a fire department or medical transport service has received such a designation.

With the designation, the resort’s ski patrol is allowed to direct and oversee medical practices such as advanced cardiac care, pain management, advanced airway and respiratory support, glucose testing and diabetic emergency care.

With its own advance life support permit, the resort full control over the hiring process for advanced care providers.

___

