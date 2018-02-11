EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Famed soprano Renee Fleming is to give the commencement address at Northwestern University this year.

The Grammy Award winning opera singer will give remarks at the Evanston school’s June 22nd commencement ceremony at Ryan Field. Fleming previously led a master class featuring four Northwestern voice and opera students at the university’s Bienen School of Music in 2014.

Fleming has received the National Medal of Arts and has had her work chosen by the U.S. Library of Congress for inclusion in the National Recording Registry. She is a creative consultant with the Lyric Opera of Chicago and is scheduled to be in a production of “Carousel” on Broadway this spring.