LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amid growing objections, the Los Angeles Unified School District has paused plans to paint over a campus mural of actress Ava Gardner that Koreatown activists contend resembles the Japanese imperial battle flag.
School system administrator Eugene Hernandez says there’s need for “additional conversation” on the issue.
The mural at the Robert F. Kennedy Schools Complex shows Gardner’s face against a background of sun rays. Artist Beau Stanton says it has no connection to the Japanese banner.
The district reconsidered Monday after the Los Angeles Times reported that artist Shepard Fairey would seek to paint over his mural of RFK at the school if Stanton’s work was covered.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Scary statistic: 90.5 percent of world's plastic is not recycled
- Flynn sentencing abruptly postponed to allow for cooperation
- A Paradise fire cleanup crew joked about ruins and a charred cat. Then the town found out.
- 'Republicans will never stop': Obama rips GOP after Affordable Care Act is ruled unconstitutional
- Retired Army general set to be tried on charges of abusing daughter
The campus is at the former site of the Ambassador Hotel, where Kennedy was assassinated in 1968. It’s in the Koreatown section of the city.
___
Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/