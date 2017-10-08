FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say human remains dug up in northeastern Indiana by a contractor were found in an area that has other graves.

The bones were discovered Tuesday in Fort Wayne by a contractor who was burying a power line.

The Journal Gazette reports that an investigator with the Allen County coroner’s office determined the bones had been in the ground for a long time and could be Native American. No coffins or caskets were found at the site.

The bones were reburied at the same location. The power line project has also been moved from that area because the Indiana Department of Natural Resources determined other graves are present at the same site.

The DNR plans to mark the location as a gravesite on the state agency’s database.

___

Information from: The Journal Gazette, http://www.journalgazette.net