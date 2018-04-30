CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The remains of a Marine Corps sergeant who was killed in in a bloody World War II battle on a Pacific island have been identified and will be returned to his hometown in New Hampshire.
Funeral services with full military honors will be held for 24-year-old David Quinn on May 5 at the Congregational Church of Temple.
Quinn died on Nov. 20, 1943, the first day of the three-day Battle of Tarawa, as Marines landed against strong Japanese resistance on the tiny, coral reef-ringed island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands. Approximately 1,000 marines and sailors were killed and more than 2,000 were wounded.
The Pentagon’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency says Quinn’s remains will be transferred at Logan Airport in Boston on May 4.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- With Trump a no-show, White House press dinner proves a sedate soiree — until Michelle Wolf showed up
- Golden State Killer taunted, flaunted power during his reign
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives