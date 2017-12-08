PRIEST RIVER, Idaho (AP) — Idaho law enforcement officials say they have recovered the body of a woman who went missing 13 years ago.
The Bonner County Daily Bee reports Kootenai County sheriff officials announced Thursday that Christine Lott’s remains were found in a remote and wooded area along a U.S. Forest Service Road near Coeur d’Alene in February 2016.
The 34-year-old’s death is being investigated as a homicide by detectives in Bonner and Kootenai counties in the northern part of the state.
According to a statement, the Kootenai sheriff’s office did not disclose the information until Lott’s husband, Stephen, could be located and interviewed by detectives.
Law enforcement officials said in 2012 that Stephen Lott told them the couple was a store buying milk when Christine Lott got in an unknown car and disappeared.
Information from: Bonner County (Idaho) Daily Bee, http://www.bonnercountydailybee.com