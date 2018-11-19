SARATOGA, N.Y. (AP) — The remains of a U.S. soldier killed during the Korean War and recovered 17 years ago have been identified as those of an upstate New York man.
The Pentagon says Monday that remains accounted for in September are those of Army Pfc. John Martin of the town of Saratoga.
Military officials say Martin was serving in the 7th Division when his unit was attacked by Chinese forces in late November 1950 near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. Martin was reported missing in action on Dec. 2 after last being seen near the reservoir.
He was declared dead on Dec. 31, 1951.
A joint U.S.-North Korean recovery operation in 2001 recovered remains buried near the reservoir. Martin’s remains were identified through DNA analysis.
His remains will be reburied Dec. 2 in a Saratoga cemetery.