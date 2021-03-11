ISHINOMAKI, Miyagi — The remains of a woman who had been missing for 10 years after the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami were returned to her family at a police station in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, on Wednesday after being discovered in February.

Natsuko Okuyama, who was 61 at the time of the disaster, lived with her husband and eldest son in Higashi-Matsushima, Miyagi Prefecture. Officials say she was evacuating from the seaweed-processing factory where she worked.

Her remains were found underground Feb. 17 in Higashi-Matsushima.

“Over the past 10 years, there have been so many times I wanted to ask her for advice, or rely on her,” her son Eiki said as he stood by the coffin containing her remains.

“Now I’m going to look straight ahead and live strong.”