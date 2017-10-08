VALATIE, N.Y. (AP) — A Massachusetts soldier who went missing several decades ago during World War II will be laid to rest this week in New York.
Army officials say Sgt. Earl P. Gorman, of Lynn, Massachusetts, was accounted for on Aug. 9. He will be buried on Friday in Valatie, New York.
The Army Air Forces technician was working as a radio operator on an aircraft in 1944, when he and his crew were attacked by German planes as the plane flew over Yugoslavia. The then-23-year-old Gorman was critically wounded. His crewmates put a parachute on him and bailed him out of the plane.
All of the crewmembers survived except for Gorman.
Most Read Stories
- Kirk Herbstreit on UW's scheduling complaints: 'You should be thanking ESPN'
- Workers at Federal Way Denny's 'no longer employed' after black customers reportedly were asked to pay before eating
- Rapper Nelly arrested in Seattle area for alleged sexual assault
- Edmonds woman who told date she was serial killer and wanted to eat his heart gets 18 years
- What it’s like to buy and sell a house in Seattle’s craziest-ever market
In 1947, investigators exhumed remains that were later disinterred and designated as unknown. Scientists this year identified the remains at Gorman.