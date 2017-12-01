ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Southern California believe they’ve found the remains of a retired Army captain who went missing in September.
Police in the city of Ontario say Friday that they found the remains of Julia Jacobson and her dog in a shallow grave.
Investigators say her remains were found after a tip from her ex-husband, Dalen Ware, of Phoenix. He was arrested in October on suspicion of murder in connection with her death.
Investigators have not disclosed a motive for the killing.
Most Read Stories
- Ex-Facebook exec says she was sexually harassed on Alaska Airlines flight — and attendants did nothing
- Reports: WSU's Mike Leach met with Tennessee's AD John Currie, then the Volunteers fired him WATCH
- Firefighters found a body outside of a Renton home. Aerial photos show it could have been there for years before the fire.
- Analysis | Don't bet on WSU coach Mike Leach accepting a Tennessee offer — there might not be one anymore
- It started as a tax cut; now it could change American life
Jacobson had been last seen Sept. 2 and days later her SUV was found near her San Diego home with keys in the ignition.
The 37-year-old was an Army veteran who had served two tours in Iraq.