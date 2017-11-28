HOMOSASSA, Fla. (AP) — The remains of a Florida man who had been missing since September have been found in a trash can.

Investigators on Monday said they identified 33-year-old Ryan Michael McClellan through dental records. The remains were found Saturday in a wooded lot in Citrus County, which is north of Tampa.

Citrus County Sheriff’s officials told news outlets McClellan suffered trauma to his upper body.

WFLA reports neighbors said the trash can had been in the area since the week of Sept. 11, when Hurricane Irma ravaged much of Florida.

Investigators said McClellan has two daughters and worked for Halliburton at one time.

A reward of $3,000 has been offered for information leading to an arrest.