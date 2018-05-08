TOWN OF CLAYTON, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in Winnebago County have identified two people whose remains were found after firefighters extinguished a house fire in the Town of Clayton a week ago.
They are 27-year-old Ashley Mielke of Appleton and 36-year-old Jeremy Wallenfang of Neenah. Their relationship wasn’t specified.
Authorities say the causes of death remain undetermined due to the severity of the May 1 fire. The investigation is continuing.
There were reports of gunshots around the time of the fire, but authorities have said it’s unclear whether any shots were fired or if the noises were the result of the fire.
