DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — Police say human remains found in Alabama have been identified as those of a man reported missing more than a year ago.

Decatur police tell news outlets in a statement the remains found in Jackson County on Feb. 10 were confirmed on Friday through DNA analysis as belonging to James Robert Elliott. The Decatur man had Alzheimer’s disease and was 72 years old when reported missing to police in October 2016.

The statement says Elliott’s cause of death remains unknown, but foul play is not suspected.

Police and several other law enforcement agencies had searched for Elliot, and a missing senior alert was circulated throughout Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida.

Elliot’s remains were discovered several miles from where his vehicle had been found in Jackson County in November 2016.