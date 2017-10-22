ROOSEVELT, N.Y. (AP) — Police say human remains found during a search last week on Long Island after getting a tip from federal law enforcement officials have been identified as that of a 16-year-old reported missing in July.

Nassau County police say Angel Soler, of Roosevelt, was last seen leaving his home on a bicycle. Police on Sunday confirmed that his remains were found in a 27-acre wooded area in the hamlet of Roosevelt.

Police began searching the area on Thursday after they said officials in the Department of Homeland Security relayed information from someone saying that law enforcement should search the area. It wasn’t clear how they got that information.

There have been no arrests.