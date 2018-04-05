EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Police say the remains of a man have been found along with a moped in a wooded area of Easton.
The discovery was made Thursday by a K-9 officer who had been searching for Gregory Glavin, a 35-year-old Easton man who disappeared in February after leaving a friend’s house in North Attleborough on a moped.
Police say they are awaiting an official determination of the identity of the remains, found under a camouflage tarp.
Foul play is not suspected.
